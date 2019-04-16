PENN HILLS, Pa. - A former Penn Hills school could soon be redeveloped into a senior living facility.
The project now depends on the approval of funding from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith is getting a look at the projected facility and asking school officials how a sell like this could impact the already financially distressed district. Watch 11 News at 5 for a full report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Notre Dame Cathedral fire: 'Entire fire is out,' official says; billionaires pledge donations
- Maker of Chips Ahoy! recalling some products due to 'unexpected' ingredient
- PHOTOS: Fire at Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
- VIDEO: 6-year-old boy helps save grandmother from house fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}