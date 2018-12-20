Penn Hills grad to appear on tonight's episode of 'Jeopardy'

A Penn Hills grad will try to take home some big bucks on Thursday night's episode of "Jeopardy."
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, Carrie Blazina is a 2010 graduate and finished school with a 4.0 GPA.
Retired Allegheny County police officer Dave Leffler recently won more than $100,000 in a string of wins on the show.
The episode featuring Blazina as a contestant airs on Channel 11 at 7 p.m.
