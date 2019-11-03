  • Woman dies at hospital days after home invasion

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A woman is dead Sunday following a home invasion in Penn Hills that occurred last week, according to officials with the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Tiffany Williams, 46, was pronounced dead at Forbes Regional Hospital.

    The home invasion occurred Wednesday on Cimarron Drive in Penn Hills, according to officials.

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories