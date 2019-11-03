PITTSBURGH - A woman is dead Sunday following a home invasion in Penn Hills that occurred last week, according to officials with the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.
Tiffany Williams, 46, was pronounced dead at Forbes Regional Hospital.
The home invasion occurred Wednesday on Cimarron Drive in Penn Hills, according to officials.
