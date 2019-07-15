  • Police investigating homicide in Penn Hills

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police said they are investigating a homicide in Penn Hills Sunday.

    Allegheny County Police said they were called to 21 Sharon Court for a male found dead with a gunshot wound. County homicide units are at the scene.

    Our crew at the scene saw a large police presence and a white sheet covering the passenger side of a car where the shooting victim was found. They also report gunshots were fired and several people have been detained in handcuffs.

    Here's a map showing the area police are investigating:

