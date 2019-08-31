  • Man in jail accused of raping and beating two young girls

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A Penn Hills man is in jail after police said he was accused of raping and beating two young girls.

    Christopher Musgrove, according to police, forced the girls to perform sexual acts with him.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories in Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Police said the girls were just 6 and 11 years old. Musgrove is also accused of beating the girls.

    He faces 12 felony charges and is being held on $150,000 bond.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories