PENN HILLS, Pa. - A Penn Hills man is in jail after police said he was accused of raping and beating two young girls.
Christopher Musgrove, according to police, forced the girls to perform sexual acts with him.
Police said the girls were just 6 and 11 years old. Musgrove is also accused of beating the girls.
He faces 12 felony charges and is being held on $150,000 bond.
