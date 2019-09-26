  • Penn Hills school grounds to be closed to the public for student safety

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Penn Hills is tightening security at all three of its schools in an effort to make sure the students are safe.

    According to the superintendent, the elementary, middle and high school campuses will be closed to the public during school hours.

    This means people who are used to running on school property will need to find a new place to exercise.

    Watch the full report above for the superintendent's explanation and to hear from student's families about the decision.

