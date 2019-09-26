PENN HILLS, Pa. - Penn Hills is tightening security at all three of its schools in an effort to make sure the students are safe.
According to the superintendent, the elementary, middle and high school campuses will be closed to the public during school hours.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
This means people who are used to running on school property will need to find a new place to exercise.
Watch the full report above for the superintendent's explanation and to hear from student's families about the decision.
TRENDING NOW:
- Surveillance video released from inside local gas station where viral fight sparked protests
- Pittsburgh Public Schools looking into ‘inappropriate' homework assignment given to first-graders
- Lt. Gov. John Fetterman encourages Pennsylvanians to apply for marijuana-related pardons
- VIDEO: Chase ends prematurely when Tesla police car's batteries run low
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}