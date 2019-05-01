  • 2 males shot in Penn Hills, no arrests made

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police in Penn Hills are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

    Channel 11 has confirmed the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Eastwood Road.

    Investigators confirm two males, one 17 and one 19, were taken to a hospital, but are expected to survive.

    Allegheny County Police said a nearby house was also shot, but no one inside was injred.

    There are no suspects at this time, police said, and the motive is unclear.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories