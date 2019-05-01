PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police in Penn Hills are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night.
Channel 11 has confirmed the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Eastwood Road.
BREAKING: 2 males shot - unsure of ages. 1 is in critical, the other shot in the arm. Both are in the hospital. Police got call for 2 men down in the street on Eastwood. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/m3Gf9nAjeL— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) May 1, 2019
Investigators confirm two males, one 17 and one 19, were taken to a hospital, but are expected to survive.
Allegheny County Police said a nearby house was also shot, but no one inside was injred.
There are no suspects at this time, police said, and the motive is unclear.
