  • 2 men shot in Penn Hills, police investigating

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police in Penn Hills are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

    Channel 11 has confirmed the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Eastwood Road.

    Investigators confirm two men were taken to the hospital.

