PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police in Penn Hills are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night.
Channel 11 has confirmed the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Eastwood Road.
BREAKING: 2 males shot - unsure of ages. 1 is in critical, the other shot in the arm. Both are in the hospital. Police got call for 2 men down in the street on Eastwood. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/m3Gf9nAjeL— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) May 1, 2019
Investigators confirm two men were taken to the hospital.
Reporter Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene now working to learn more. Refresh this page for details and watch Channel 11 News 11 at 11 for a live report.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}