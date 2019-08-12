  • 48-year-old man found dead next to SUV after reports of gunshots

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police in Allegheny County are looking into a deadly shooting in Penn Hills.

    A ShotSpotter notification alerted police around 2:10 a.m. Monday that shots were fired near North Wheeler Street.

    Several calls to 911 also reported gunfire on Blackadore Street.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Officers found an SUV blocking the road and a 48-year-old man dead next to it.

    He has not been identified.

    Anyone who heard or saw anything is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. You can also reach the County Police through its social media sites. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories