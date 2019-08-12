PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police in Allegheny County are looking into a deadly shooting in Penn Hills.
A ShotSpotter notification alerted police around 2:10 a.m. Monday that shots were fired near North Wheeler Street.
Several calls to 911 also reported gunfire on Blackadore Street.
Officers found an SUV blocking the road and a 48-year-old man dead next to it.
He has not been identified.
Anyone who heard or saw anything is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. You can also reach the County Police through its social media sites.
