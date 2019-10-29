  • Gunman on the run after shooting owner of Penn Hills club

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police are searching for the man who allegedly shot a club owner in Penn Hills after getting kicked out.

    The shooting happened at the White Hawk Social Club on Universal Road around 3 a.m.

    Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca just got surveillance video of what happened and is finding out what lead up to this violent attack for 11 News at 5.

