PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police are searching for the man who allegedly shot a club owner in Penn Hills after getting kicked out.
The shooting happened at the White Hawk Social Club on Universal Road around 3 a.m.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca just got surveillance video of what happened and is finding out what lead up to this violent attack for 11 News at 5.
TRENDING NOW:
- 10th Street closed 6 to 8 weeks after bus falls in massive sinkhole
- Civil lawsuit dismissed between the family of Antwon Rose, City of East Pittsburgh, Michael Rosfeld
- Pa. bill to allow 3 Sunday hunting days altered in state House
- VIDEO: Neighbors of extreme haunted house start petition to shut it down
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}