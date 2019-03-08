PITTSBURGH - Students at Linton Middle School were temporarily put into lockdown after reports of gunshots nearby.
The Penn Hills police chief told Channel 11 that there were reports of someone shooting at a car on Aster Drive.
When officers arrived, there was no one in the area.
Students were dismissed to their bus or parents.
Detectives are still investigating the suspected scene.
