  • Penn Hills school temporarily locked down after report of nearby gunshots

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Students at Linton Middle School were temporarily put into lockdown after reports of gunshots nearby. 

    The Penn Hills police chief told Channel 11 that there were reports of someone shooting at a car on Aster Drive.

    Download the WPXI News App for crime alerts in your community

    When officers arrived, there was no one in the area.

    Students were dismissed to their bus or parents.

    Detectives are still investigating the suspected scene.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories