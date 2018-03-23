  • Penn State fraternity brothers charged in hazing death due in court

    STATE COLLEGE, Pa - Eleven former Penn State fraternity brothers are due in court Friday to face charges connected to a pledge’s death.

    This will be the first time the brothers will be in court since the state attorney general took over the case.

    Josh Shapiro is pursuing involuntary manslaughter charges against some of the brothers in the death of Timothy Piazza. Piazza died more than a year ago after what police called “alcohol-fueled hazing."

    While the hearing is taking place, Piazza’s parents, Jim and Evelyn, will be on the steps of the courthouse unveiling new anti-hazing legislation named Tim’s Law.

    Since Piazza's death, Beta Theta Pi has been banned from Penn State's campus.

     

     

