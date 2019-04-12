Penn State police issue warning about indecent assaults on campus

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Penn State police issued a warning this week about reported indecent assaults on campus, according to the Centre Daily Times.
According to police, a known Penn State student inappropriately touched other students in the Lasch Building, which contains football locker rooms, a weight room, offices and other facilities.
The first reported indecent assault at the building happened in January of 2018 and continued through Thursday, according to the Centre Daily Times.
