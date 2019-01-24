PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Traffic is restricted on a Westmoreland County road after crews discovered road subsidence Thursday.
Penn Township officials alerted residents on Facebook that Paintertown Road, between State Route 130 and Simpson Road, is restricted after part of the road began to collapse and buckle.
People in the area say it's a heavily traveled road.
"It crosses through to Irwin and Paintertown a pretty popular little town but also the golf course is up here and granted maybe people aren't golfing but a lot of people travel up here for various reasons for that,” Connie Brown said.
PennDOT officials said the road will be reduced to a single until further notice. Officials haven't said when repairs will be made.
WPXI's Liz Kilmer is working to get an update for Channel 11 News at beginning at 5 p.m.
