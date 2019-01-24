Motorists urged to avoid road due to subsidence

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Traffic is restricted on a Westmoreland County road after crews discovered road subsidence Thursday.
Penn Township officials alerted residents on Facebook that Paintertown Road, between State Route 130 and Simpson Road, is restricted after part of the road began to give way.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Township officials are urging people to avoid the road. PennDOT officials have been called and are working to secure the road.
WPXI's Liz Kilmer reaching out to PennDOT and to Penn Township officials on what caused the problem and how long the restrictions will last for Channel 11 News at Noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- Child with autism intentionally locked out of school by principal
- Missing woman found dead, man charged in her death
- Officers save life of baby who stopped breathing
- VIDEO: Man told to leave gym because of Trump shirt
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}