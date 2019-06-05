HARRISON CITY, Pa. - Penn-Trafford’s teachers union says it’s hard for students to learn when classrooms are hot, so they want air conditioning installed, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
According to TribLIVE, the union has reactivated a grievance that was filed last fall, when several school districts -- including Penn-Trafford -- let students go home early because it was too hot to be in class.
Superintendent Matthew Harris said the district is waiting on the results of a $70,000 energy load study looking into how much electrical power is available to operate air conditioning units in each building, TribLIVE reported.
Officials said Trafford and McCullough elementary schools have classroom air conditioning units, and some were installed at Sunrise Elementary, Penn Middle and Level Green Elementary.
