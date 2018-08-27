PennDOT announces next step toward REAL ID compliance

PITTSBURGH - PennDOT is making continued progress toward implementing the federal REAL ID program, and a major milestone is coming up.
Starting Sept. 1, customers who got their first state ID before September of 2003 can bring their documentation to any driver's license center to have it scanned.
Everyone applying for a REAL ID must provide the following documents:
- Proof of Identity (Original or certified copy of a birth certificate with a raised seal or valid U.S. Passport)
- Proof of Social Security Number (Unlaminated social security card)
- Proof of all Legal Name Changes (Marriage certificate or court order issued by your county's family court)
- Two Proofs of Current, Physical PA Address (Current, unexpired PA license or ID and a no more than 90-day-old bank statement or utility bill with the same name and address).
So far, PennDOT says it has the required information for about 35 percent of residents, primarily those who moved here or got their first ID since 2003 when digital record keeping began.
Starting on Oct. 1, 2020, all Pennsylvania residents will be required to show a federally accepted form of identification (REAL ID, U.S. Passport or Military ID) to board an airplane or visit a secure federal building.
REAL IDs will be available for Pennsylvania residents starting in March of 2019, but PennDOT says they are optional for residents who do not wish to use their driver’s license or state ID as a federally accepted for, of ID.
