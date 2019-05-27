WAYNESBURG, Pa. - PennDOT officials confirmed to Channel 11 that a maintenance office in Waynesburg was on fire.
The facility is located along Jefferson Road.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Greene County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
It's not clear yet what started the fire.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is headed to the scene, and will provide updates once she learns more.
TRENDING NOW:
- National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes on Saturday
- Memorial Day 2019: Parades, events, ceremonies happening in Pittsburgh
- Two men killed in failed attempt to jump open drawbridge in car, officials say
- VIDEO: More high school graduates opting for future that doesn't include college
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}