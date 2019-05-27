  • Fire at PennDOT building in Waynesburg

    WAYNESBURG, Pa. - PennDOT officials confirmed to Channel 11 that a maintenance office in Waynesburg was on fire.

    The facility is located along Jefferson Road.

    It's not clear yet what started the fire.

    Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is headed to the scene, and will provide updates once she learns more.

