PennDOT, businesses prepared as wintry mix nears Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH - PennDOT crews are prepared for any possible inclement weather this week.
Spokesperson Steve Cowan told Channel 11 that District 11, which covers Lawrence County, has spent several months getting ready for the return of snow.
Cowan said workers have been going through winter weather training, running snow routes, checking equipment and making sure they have enough material.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking an East Coast storm that may produce slippery conditions in the area on Tuesday morning. This is a complicated system, and the eventual track and timing will determine what we get (rain or snow) and, how much.
Channel 11's Damany Lewis is checking in with road crews in Pittsburgh for updated details on their preparations and Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking to businesses in Beaver and Butler counties who are getting ready for the snow.
Our team of meteorologists will be tracking this system and providing constant updates. Be sure to check back often with Channel 11 News, WPXI.com and our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
