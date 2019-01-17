  • PennDOT crews treating roads ahead of Thursday snowfall, weekend storm

    PITTSBURGH - PennDOT drivers are already out and about in Allegheny County putting brine on the roads ahead of Thursday night’s expected snowfall.

    The precipitation will be a bit of a challenge because it is supposed to come at rush hour, which makes it a little more difficult for the salt and plow drivers.

    PennDOT is also monitoring the big storm forecast for this weekend.

    Courtney Brennan is talking with Penndot about treating the roads tonight, as well as how they’ll handle the flash freeze that is expected to happen to area roads on Sunday morning, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

