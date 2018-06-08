EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - PennDOT expects to have a section of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh reopened by the end of June.
During a news conference on patching potholes in the South Side, Gov. Tom Wolf said the collapsed section of the road should be back open by June 26.
Related Headlines
Why the project is so unique -- on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
PennDOT District Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni said that timeline is the goal, but it could change.
Moon-Sirianni said some East Pittsburgh residents who were temporarily displaced could be back in their apartments by the end of the month.
She said the agency is working to find permanent housing for residents who lost their homes.
RELATED:
- Timeline leading up to Route 30, apartment collapses
- Crews demolish house near Route 30 landslide
- Displaced residents of Route 30 landslide to get assistance
- 11 things to know about Route 30 landslide, collapse
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}