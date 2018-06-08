  • PennDOT expects to have section of Route 30 reopened by end of June

    Updated:

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - PennDOT expects to have a section of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh reopened by the end of June.

    During a news conference on patching potholes in the South Side, Gov. Tom Wolf said the collapsed section of the road should be back open by June 26.

    Related Headlines

    Why the project is so unique -- on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    PennDOT District Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni said that timeline is the goal, but it could change.

    Moon-Sirianni said some East Pittsburgh residents who were temporarily displaced could be back in their apartments by the end of the month.

    She said the agency is working to find permanent housing for residents who lost their homes.

    RELATED:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    PennDOT expects to have section of Route 30 reopened by end of June

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cold case victim honored with park dedication

  • Headline Goes Here

    Restaurant evacuated for fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wolf says $180M will fill potholes, fix other winter effects

  • Headline Goes Here

    PennDOT to provide update on reconstruction of Route 30 after landslide