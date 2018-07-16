  • PennDOT getting millions in funding to cover Route 30 repairs

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will get nearly $10 million in funding to cover repairs along Route 30.

    The major thoroughfare partially collapsed in April, but recently reopened.

    The closure impacted thousands of people who use the road every day.

    PennDOT workers were able to design, build and reopen the roadway all in fewer than three months.

