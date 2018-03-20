  • PennDOT, Turnpike Commission impose restrictions ahead of winter storm

    Updated:

    The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has put out a series of restrictions on most interstates starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

    That includes Interstate 79 from the Turnpike to Interstate 80.

    The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has also put out a similar statewide ban on trucks, trailers and other types of vehicles because of the winter storm heading our way.  

    That also goes into effect at 8 p.m Tuesday.  

    Vehicles covered in the ban include the following: 

    • Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;
    • Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);
    • Tractors hauling empty trailers;
    • Any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;
    • All motorcycles; and
    • All recreational vehicles, or RVs.

    Both agencies said the restrictions will remain in place throughout the storm, and additional bans or speed restrictions are possible.  

    The Turnpike Commission also reminds motorists to drive at a safe speed for conditions, allow room for plow trucks and don’t pass trucks that are plowing or spreading salt. 

    Motorists who become stuck or are in an accident can call *11 via cell phone. 

