  PennDOT memorial honoring workers killed on job comes to Bridgeville

    Updated:

    A traveling memorial to PennDOT workers killed on duty went on display Tuesday morning at the agency’s Bridgeville office.

    The memorial, which will travel to four different spots in the Pittsburgh area, honors 88 employees who have lost their lives on the job since 1970.

    A temporary post holding a fluorescent safety vest and topped with a hardhat is erected for each employee.

    Several officials spoke at the ceremony before PennDOT workers moved through the memorial to place flowers at each post.

