    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will provide an update Tuesday morning on the project to repair Route 30 after part of it collapsed during a landslide in early April.

    The landslide not only caused significant damage to Route 30, which is expected to be closed for months, but also led to the collapse of an apartment building on Electric Avenue.

    People who lived in the collapsed building and in the surrounding area were forced to evacuate.

    The closure is affected about 30,000 commuters who typically traveled on the road.

