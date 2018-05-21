EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Construction to rebuild a portion of Route 30 that collapsed during a landslide is moving along, and officials are scheduled to provide an update Monday afternoon.
RELATED: Route 30 reconstruction progresses, but residents still upset
Related Headlines
In addition to the landslide taking out part of Route 30 on April 7, an apartment building collapsed and a home was later demolished.
The slide occurred after the portion of Route 30 that collapsed was closed due to roadway settling.
RELATED: Timeline leading up to Route 30, apartment collapses
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said there was no sign that the road posed a serious threat of giving way.
PennDOT officials and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday to discuss the progress of construction.
TRENDING NOW:
- Deaf, pregnant woman with service animal says she was punched on flight
- Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate royal wedding flowers to hospice patients
- Woman hospitalized after fall, rescue at state park
- VIDEO: Victims of Santa Fe High School shooting
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}