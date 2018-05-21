  • PennDOT to provide update on reconstruction of Route 30 after landslide

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Construction to rebuild a portion of Route 30 that collapsed during a landslide is moving along, and officials are scheduled to provide an update Monday afternoon.

    In addition to the landslide taking out part of Route 30 on April 7, an apartment building collapsed and a home was later demolished.

    The slide occurred after the portion of Route 30 that collapsed was closed due to roadway settling.

    Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said there was no sign that the road posed a serious threat of giving way.

    PennDOT officials and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday to discuss the progress of construction.

