  • Pennsylvania firefighters scared by opossum

    Updated:

    A video shows a group of firefighters running and hiding from an opossum.

    The Squad 8 - Harrisburg Bureau of Fire posted the video on their Facebook page on Thursday. 

    In the video, you can see the men looking in the closet, then running away and laughing when the opossum runs out. 

    The opossum was eventually lured outside.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pennsylvania firefighters scared by opossum

  • Headline Goes Here

    Something new to binge-watch: TV's rich history of itself

  • Headline Goes Here

    Milwaukee cop suspended after violent arrest caught on video

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire destroys home in Hanover Township

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 things to know before you sign up for Sling TV