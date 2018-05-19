Pennsylvania firefighters scared by opossum

A video shows a group of firefighters running and hiding from an opossum.
The Squad 8 - Harrisburg Bureau of Fire posted the video on their Facebook page on Thursday.
In the video, you can see the men looking in the closet, then running away and laughing when the opossum runs out.
The opossum was eventually lured outside.
