Pennsylvania hunters give back to help feed those less fortunate

BUTLER - Rifle deer season begins Monday across Pennsylvania, and some hunters are giving back to feed those less fortunate.
The program Hunters Sharing the Harvest has been around for more than 25 years, and some say it's become even more necessary.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Ron Rome of Rome’s Meat and Deli in Butler knows the importance of it first-hand.
WPXI Mike Holden is taking a look at how locals will benefit from the program for Channel 11 News at Noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 men suspected of firing gunshots into local homes
- Mexico border checkpoint reopens after migrants from Central America protest
- Police looking for missing teen last seen on Thanksgiving
- VIDEO: Owner of popular South Side coffee shop celebrates 30 years ahead of closing
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Rome collects and processes excess venison from local hunters and then distributes the meat to people in need across the state through the program.
Last year, the program took on more than 3,300 deer and was able to create almost 131,000 pounds of deer meat. That provided more than 667,000 meals to families in need.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}