Pennsylvania hunters give back to help feed those less fortunate

    BUTLER - Rifle deer season begins Monday across Pennsylvania, and some hunters are giving back to feed those less fortunate. 

    The program Hunters Sharing the Harvest has been around for more than 25 years, and some say it's become even more necessary.   

    Ron Rome of Rome’s Meat and Deli in Butler knows the importance of it first-hand. 

    Rome collects and processes excess venison from local hunters and then distributes the meat to people in need across the state through the program. 

    Last year, the program took on more than 3,300 deer and was able to create almost 131,000 pounds of deer meat.  That provided more than 667,000 meals to families in need. 

     

     

