The provision was added to wider budget-related legislation advancing Wednesday night in the state House of Representatives.
It comes as Philadelphia city officials strongly consider a sweeping ban on single-use plastic bags and a 15-cent fee on reusable bags that many stores provide.
Under the bill, legislative agencies would have to study the economic and environmental impact and report back by the end of 2020.
Until those reports are delivered, the bill would block lawmakers and municipalities from imposing any ban or tax on the bags or containers.
