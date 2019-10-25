MERCER CO., Pa. - A Mercer County man will be charged with homicide in the death of his 14-year-old son, according to state police.
The teen was found dead around 11 a.m. Thursday at the family’s home in the 500 block of District Road in Delaware Township.
State police said another man, who is a family friend, will also face charges in connection with the teen’s death. That man – who has not been identified – will be charged with endangering the welfare of a child, but he could face additional charges as the investigation continues.
The details surrounding the teen’s death have not yet been released.
