Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is backing legislation to require testing that meets federal guidelines, and is rolling out other strategies to address the problem.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The administration is working on ways for regional response teams to care for children with dangerous amounts of lead in their system.
Governor Wolf will announce the initiative during a news conference at 1 p.m.
WATCH a livestream of the announcement here.
There are also proposals to train more people in remediating lead and to provide more resources online about lead poisoning, testing and remediation.
Officials say about three in 10 children in the state have been tested for lead exposure, and just under 5 percent of them had elevated lead levels.
TRENDING NOW:
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}