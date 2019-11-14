PITTSBURGH - The organization that is trying to build a massive storage and trading hub for natural gas liquids like ethane and propane has narrowed from five to two the number of potential sites — and one of them is reportedly in southwestern Pennsylvania.
The Appalachia Development Group has narrowed from five sites to two that have the potentially best geography and location for the Appalachian Storage and Trading Hub, which would safely store NGLs from the Marcellus and Utica shales deep underground and then, with a pipeline system, send them to manufacturers like petrochemical plants who would use them to make plastics and other products. Having a storage and trading hub, like the one in Mont Belvieu that serves the traditional petrochemical stronghold along the Gulf Coast, is considered critical to grow the petrochemical industry in Appalachia in general and Pennsylvania specifically.
