0 Pennsylvania primary 2018: What you need to know

Voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday for the primary election.

In addition to voting on state, county and municipal seats, Pennsylvania voters will be deciding who will be on the November ballot for the 18 U.S. House seats and one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats.

Here is what you need to know if you're headed the polls:

What time do the polls open and close?

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

How do I find my polling place?

Click here to find your polling place, fill out the information and press “search.”

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

First-time voters must show identification to vote. You can show a photo ID, but it does not have to be a photo ID. Those who have voted before do not have to show identification. Click here for a list of acceptable forms of ID.

I think I’m registered, is there any way to check?

You can check on your registration status by clicking here.

Can I vote by absentee ballot?

Yes. You still have time to request an absentee ballot for the Pennsylvania primary. Tuesday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot (one week prior to the primary election). Ballots must be returned by 5 p.m. on the Friday before the election – May 11.

Can I see a sample ballot?

Click here to find your county’s sample ballot.

What if I have trouble casting my ballot at the polling place?

If you are having trouble voting or are told you cannot vote, ask to speak to a supervisor. If your problem is not resolved, you can report the issue to the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. The phone number to call to report an issue with voting is (800) 253-3931.

For more information

Click here for more information, or call, 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

