Pennsylvania receives failing grade for response to lead in school drinking water

PITTSBURGH - A new report released Tuesday graded Pennsylvania's performance on protecting kids from lead in school drinking water, and the results were not good.
The non-profit group PennEnvironment gave Pennsylvania an F for its response to lead found in drinking water in school statewide, joing 21 other states with a failing grade.
"We know there are at least a dozen states that passed legislation that mandate testing on an annual basis. Pennyslvania hasn't done that to date," Michele Naccarti-Chapkis from Woemn for a Healthy Environment said.
This afternoon advocates held a news conference to announce the findings and push for the state to do more.
"What we're asking is for those gaps to be filled and to make sure school are testing on a regular basis with a good, solid protocol," Ashleigh Deemer from Pennenvironment said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bump stocks now illegal as federal ban goes into effect
- Medical examiner identifies remains found behind auto shop as missing woman
- Champion MMA fighter Conor McGregor announces surprise retirement
- VIDEO: Borough says there's nothing it can do about racially charged billboard
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}