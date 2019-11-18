  • Pennsylvania's natural gas production growth continues to lead U.S.

    By: Paul J. Gough – Reporter

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania's natural gas production growth led the United States in 2018 — and helped set a national record.

    The Energy Information Administration said dry natural gas production rose 12 percent to 83.8 trillion cubic feet in the United States in 2018, the largest percentage increase since 1951 and the highest increase in volume as far as records go back.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories