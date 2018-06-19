Acting Commissioner Robert Evanchick said Tuesday that patrol troopers in Troop B in Uniontown, Troop J in Avondale and Troop T in Somerset are trained and wearing the cameras on duty.
Evanchick says the program will help the department ensure it is prepared for wider use of the cameras.
The Pennsylvania State Police received a $52,000 federal grant to buy about 30 of the cameras. The department is using them under an interim policy that it is making public.
A 2017 Pennsylvania state law exempts police audio and video recordings from the state's Right-to-Know Law, leaving the release of those records largely to the discretion of police.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo dies after double shooting
- Father and son re-create police photo for Father's Day
- Trump orders new Space Force: ‘We must have dominance in space'
- VIDEO: Child knocks over glass sculpture, parents may be on the hook for $132,000 bill
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}