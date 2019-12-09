The Pennsylvania Supreme Court could soon determine the future of the state’s Megan's Law sex offender registry.
Justices will hear two cases challenging the registry’s constitutionality in early 2020.
This comes after portions of the law were overturned 1999, 2003 and 2017.
Each time, state legislators quickly introduced an adjusted version of the registry that complied with the Supreme Court’s ruling.
"If you're an attorney and the PA Supreme Court said this particular portion is too broad, then it doesn't take a rocket scientist to try and go back down that path," said Defense Attorney Blaine Jones.
Jones believes there are strong arguments to be made against the sex offender registry like offenders added to the list retroactively, but he believes the court will keep it in place.
"In the law, we balance things to see whether or not there's a public purpose or if the public purpose simply isn't good enough. I think the public purpose here, which is public safety, will be good enough," Jones said.
Either way, state Rep. Jason Ortitay said legislators will be ready to act.
"We'll have something ready, and we'll make sure it's in-line with whatever the court says so it's upheld constitutionally," Ortitary said.
The court already heard three cases in the fall and will hear two more in early 2020. That's around the same time the justices are expected to rule on the earlier cases.
