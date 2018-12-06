If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Officials said Thursday that naloxone will be provided free to any state resident at 80 locations - most of them state, county and municipal health offices - from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 13.
CLICK HERE for a list of locations.
The drug is also regularly available at most pharmacies in Pennsylvania, at little or no cost for those with insurance.
It can reverse overdoses by blocking opioids' effect on the brain and respiratory system.
The Wolf administration says over the past four years more than 20,000 people in Pennsylvania have been revived by police and emergency medical services responders using naloxone.
TRENDING NOW:
- Infant ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar recalled
- National Geographic finally catches on to how cool Pittsburgh is
- Police arrest 32 as part of Mon Valley drug sweep
- VIDEO: Church's nativity scene includes baby Jesus in a cage
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}