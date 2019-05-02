PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania recorded 14 tornadoes in one week this past April, seven times the average for the state in the month of April.
April 14-15, 2019 was a severe weather outbreak where a total of nine tornadoes were confirmed, many the weaker variety.
Here’s a list of the ones confirmed:
- EF-0 Crawford County
- EF-0 Venango County
- EF-0 Venango County
- EF-0 Lackawanna County
- EF-1 Union County
- EF-1 Sullivan County
- EF-1 Susquehanna County
- EF-2 Columbia County
- EF-2 Warren County
One of the tornadoes in Venango County had winds of 75-80 mph and a path length of 1.3 miles in the Dempseytown area. The second tornado had winds of 65-70 mph and a path length of 1 mile in the Shreve Rd. area. The images below were tweeted by the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.
On April 19, there were five tornadoes confirmed:
- EF-1 Fulton County
- EF-1 Huntingdon County
- EF-1 Juniata County
- EF-2 Franklin County
- EF-2 Mifflin County
There were 33 tornadoes recorded in Pennsylvania in 2018. Ten of these were in the National Weather Service Pittsburgh’s county warning area which includes western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio and parts of Maryland and West Virginia.
The peak of severe weather season, including tornadoes, for our area is May through July.
April averages two tornadoes in the state while May averages three.
June averages three tornadoes and July averages four tornadoes. Pennsylvania averages 17 tornadoes per year with records from 1989-2013. The data is courtesy the Storm Prediction Center.
