  • Pennsylvania Turnpike back open after crash

    A crash shut down part of the eastbound side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday night.

    The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. between the Beaver Valley and Cranberry exits

    Both lanes reopened by 11:45 p.m.

