A crash shut down part of the eastbound side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday night.
Accident I-76EB @ MM17.7, bet Beaver Valley(Exit 13) & Cranberry(Exit 28) blocking all lanes— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) July 8, 2019
The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. between the Beaver Valley and Cranberry exits
Both lanes reopened by 11:45 p.m.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bright orange, exotic-looking bird treated by vets who realize it's a seagull covered in curry
- Exclusive: Cervelli decides he's done catching … forever
- 2 people seriously hurt when tree falls onto car on Washington Boulevard
- VIDEO: Florida Man Impersonating Cop Pulls Over Real One
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}