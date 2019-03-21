PITTSBURGH - The Pennsylvania Auditor General says his latest audit shows the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is facing “a road to ruin” if it continues to rely on unfair and unsustainable toll increases.
Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Thursday the annual toll increases are driving motorists away, but aren't reducing the commission's rising debt.
Meanwhile, the commission's debt is limiting improvements to its 552 miles of highway.
A federal lawsuit is seeking to end the turnpike commission's annual payments. The tab is $450 million a year under a 2007 state law designed to pump more money into Pennsylvania's highways and public transit systems.
Meanwhile, state budget makers have been diverting constitutionally restricted highway dollars to cover fast-rising state police costs.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
