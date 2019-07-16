HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP)- Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be going up 6 percent next year for both E-ZPass users and cash customers.
Turnpike officials announced Tuesday that the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission had approved the increase slated to start Jan. 5 on all sections and extensions except for three "cashless" toll facilities in western Pennsylvania.
Officials said the increase is needed to meet escalating debt service costs and to maintain aging roads.
Officials said the most common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers. The most common tractor-trailer toll will rise from $3.70 to $4.00 for E-ZPass and from $16.30 to $17.30 for cash.
Three western Pennsylvania highways will see increases Oct. 27.
