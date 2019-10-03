PITTSBURGH - It was because of her battle with stage three non-Hodgkin's lymphoma as a teenager that Theresa Nightingale began looking for better treatment options after entering remission.
In January 2010, she went to her first chapter meeting of Pittsburgh NORML, the local chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, and ever since then, she has been fighting for the decriminalization of the drug and for it to be accepted as a medicinal aid.
"As a cancer survivor, I know first-hand that using cannabis can help some of the symptoms such as nausea and sleep restlessness," said Nightingale, who had chemo and radiation therapy almost every day for two years.
