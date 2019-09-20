  • People, animals rescued as water rushes from massive water main break

    PITTSBURGH - A massive water main break Friday morning has flooded a Pittsburgh road and has crews with swift water rescue gear pulling people from homes.

    East Agnew Avenue in the area of Becks Run Road in the city's Carrick neighborhood has been ripped apart by rushing water. East Agnew Avenue and Dowling Street are closed to Becks Run Road.

    The water is also rushing toward homes, filling basements and backyards.

    Crews have swift water rescue gear to check on people who live in the area. At least two people and six cats have been rescued.

    Power has been cut in area because of compromised power poles, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

    Pennsylvania American Water has been notified of the break, which was reported about 5 a.m., officials said.

    The Keystone Oaks School District, Mt. Lebanon School District and St. Bernard School are closed because of the water main break. Ten schools in the Pittsburgh Public Schools district are also closed: Beechwood K-5, Brookline K-9, Carrick High School, Banksville Pre K-5, Roosevelt Pre K-5, Carmalt Pre K-8, West Liberty Pre K-5, Southbrook 6-8, Pittsburgh Pioneer and Concord K-5.

