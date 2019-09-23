CARNEGIE, Pa. - Firefighters were called early Monday morning to an apartment building in Carnegie.
A fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. at the Honus Wagner Apartments on Third Avenue. Crews were seen spraying water into a window on the fourth floor.
Channel 11's Mike Holden is following this story. He's LIVE from the breaking news desk with updates on Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.
"I heard an explosion, and it sounded like somebody ... like a whole level just flattened or something, and I thought somebody must've fell. Then, the alarm came on about 10 minutes later," Mitzi Osborne, who lives in the building, said.
People were evacuated from the building, and Port Authority buses were brought in for them to use until they could return to their apartments.
At least one person was brought out of the building on a stretcher.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Officials identify 3 men found dead after drug overdoses on Pittsburgh's South Side
- Police warning of tainted drugs after South Side overdose deaths
- Protesters demand gas stations shut down after violent fight goes viral
- VIDEO: Road shut down as students in Pittsburgh leave school for climate strike
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}