People frustrated by closure of outpatient facility at UPMC South Side

PITTSBURGH - Patients and community members are upset about the closing of the outpatient facility at UPMC Mercy on Pittsburgh’s South Side.
They told Channel 11 they rely on the facility because it’s accessible by public transportation, and other UPMC facilities are not as convenient.
The facility is older and would require more than $10 million in infrastructure improvements, according to UPMC officials.
Outpatient services will be moved to UPMC Mercy, UPMC Montefiore and other UPMC facilities.
Other clinical services will remain in the building until they can be moved to another South Side location, UPMC officials said. Those services include urgent/primary care walk-in clinic, Centers for Rehab Services, Quest Diagnostics and radiological imaging.
“We remain committed to serving the South Side community, and we also will be exploring transportation options for patients from that community who may need it to access additional services at UPMC Mercy,” said Susan Manko, senior director of public relations for UPMC.
Channel 11's Renee Kaminski is reaching out to city leaders for reaction for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
