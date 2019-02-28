  • People in Sheraden waiting for power to come back on

    PITTSBURGH - Having been in the dark since Sunday afternoon, some people who live in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood are anxious for the lights to come back on.

    “This is horrible. I have a freezer full of meat. I am sick. I want this to hurry up and go away,” Robin Matthews, a Sheraden resident, said.

    Matthews is among those who lost power when a large tree fell onto power lines on Zephyr Avenue amid strong winds Sunday. She is staying at her son’s house, but keeps checking on her home.

    While Heather Deraway has her daughter staying elsewhere, she’s staying put at her home.

    “I sent my daughter to a friend’s house that still has power. She's good. I decided to hunker down with the dogs. Too cold to leave them,” Deraway, of Sheraden, said.

