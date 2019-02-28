People in Sheraden waiting for power to come back on

PITTSBURGH - Having been in the dark since Sunday afternoon, some people who live in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood are anxious for the lights to come back on.
“This is horrible. I have a freezer full of meat. I am sick. I want this to hurry up and go away,” Robin Matthews, a Sheraden resident, said.
Matthews is among those who lost power when a large tree fell onto power lines on Zephyr Avenue amid strong winds Sunday. She is staying at her son’s house, but keeps checking on her home.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
While Heather Deraway has her daughter staying elsewhere, she’s staying put at her home.
“I sent my daughter to a friend’s house that still has power. She's good. I decided to hunker down with the dogs. Too cold to leave them,” Deraway, of Sheraden, said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh students, teachers warned to stay away from former employee
- Coroner called to scene of serious crash in Apollo
- What is the 'Momo challenge' and is it a hoax?
- VIDEO: Woman critically injured in crash on McKees Rocks Bridge fighting for her life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}