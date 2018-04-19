HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Residents were rescued from their burning home in Beaver County.
Investigators said the fire started at a home in the 200 block of Pleasant Hills Road in Hanover Township just before 8:30 a.m.
Related Headlines
When fire crews got there, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Heavy smoke was also pouring out of the home.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller diagnosed with cancer, doctors say
- Family of Kyle Plush storms out of Cincinnati council meeting
- Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire warns of imposter
- VIDEO: Push to use marijuana to help treat veterans with PTSD, chronic pain
Channel 11 has learned everyone got out of the house. Investigators haven't said what started the fire.
WPXI's Gabriella Deluca is headed to the scene. Refresh WPXI.com for updates and watch for her live report on Channel 11 News at Noon.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}