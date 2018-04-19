  • People rescued from burning Beaver County home

    HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Residents were rescued from their burning home in Beaver County.  

    Investigators said the fire started at a home in the 200 block of Pleasant Hills Road in Hanover Township just before 8:30 a.m. 

    When fire crews got there, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Heavy smoke was also pouring out of the home.   

    Channel 11 has learned everyone got out of the house. Investigators haven't said what started the fire.  

    Channel 11 has learned everyone got out of the house. Investigators haven't said what started the fire. 

     

