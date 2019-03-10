MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE 11:15 a.m.
Crews are continuing to relight customers on the following affected streets:
- Purdy Rd
- Aster Ln
- Lilac Ln
- Heather Heights Dr
- Parkwood Pointe Dr
- Cloverdale Ln
- Laurelridge Dr
- Broadhead Rd / South
- Estate Dr
- Harvest Ct
- Harrow Hill Ct
- Sara Ct
- Craig Ct
- Harley Ct
- Wheatland Dr
- Barnes Dr
- Farm View Dr
- Shafer Vue Dr
- Broad Hills Farms Rd
- Minton Dr
- Emma Ln
- Meadow Vue Dr
- Barley Ct
ORIGINAL STORY:
A gas leak has been reported in Moon Township and People's Gas temporarily turned off the gas on Western Avenue to about 900 customers.
Ten people were evacuated for precautionary reasons.
Hundreds of households in Moon Township are without gas this morning due to a major leak on Western Avenue @WPXI @WPXIScott @TribLIVE @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/XVVVzDLsmH— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) March 9, 2019
Crews are investigating the cause, but believe it is an isolated issue involving a meter on a hillside.
Just before 6 p.m., Channel 11 learned that the break had been repaired, and crews were going house-by-house turning service back on for customers.
