  • Peregrine falcons relocated from downtown Pittsburgh nest

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 is learning about the big task ahead after four baby falcons were removed from their downtown nest.

    The Wildlife Commission moved the falcons to the Wildlife Center in Verona.

    Channel 11’s Courtney Brennan is talking to the center’s director about how they’re going to feed and care for the falcons so that the birds do not become dependent on humans and are able to be released back into the wild, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

